Good Question: What is graupel?!

By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Mark says, “I’m 65 and feel like I’ve heard all weather conditions and terms. And yet, tonight, I’ve heard a new one. Graupel! Looked like sleet to me. New meteorological term? Explanation, please.”

I checked with our weather team. In simplest terms, graupel is kind of a mix between snow and sleet.

According to Webster’s Dictionary, that term, graupel, was first used in 1889. So, it’s definitely not new, but it might not be used that often.

Unlike sleet and hail, graupel isn’t solid. It’s basically snow that has a little bit of ice on the outside.

It’s formed when snow pellets are encased in ice as they fall. It’s soft, and you can crush them. And, unlike sleet, which is small and solid, and hail, which is bigger and solid, graupel will disintegrate in your hand.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

