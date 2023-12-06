Heavy police presence on Winchester Road

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are at the scene of an active situation.

There has been a large police presence outside of the Sportsman Motel on Winchester Road since just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Our crews tell us they saw one person taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

This story is developing.

