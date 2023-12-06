Jewish leaders say Hanukkah celebrations still going on despite rise in antisemitism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hannukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, starts this week.

The eight-day festival is celebrated throughout the world.

WKYT spoke with Mindy Haas, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass. She tells us the holiday will go on despite the increase in antisemitism.

Each night of Hanukkah, an additional candle is lit on the menorah, symbolizing a time thousands of years ago when Jewish people found just enough oil to light the menorah in the temple for one night. Miraculously, that tiny bit of oil lasted eight nights and is the reason why communities gather each night to light candles, sing songs and celebrate bringing light into the world.

“We do like to have a public lighting for the community, not just for the Jewish community but for the community at large to come and celebrate with us,” Haas said.

The Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass will celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah by lighting candles at Triangle Park this Sunday starting at 4:30 p.m. Governor Andy Beshear is expected to join the celebration.

“We want our students to feel safe,” said Haas. “We want our students from Transylvania University, as well as the University of Kentucky, to feel safe when they are out and about in the community.”

Haas says the reason is that there has been a dramatic increase in antisemitism since the war started between Hamas and Israel.

“It’s important that we shine a light on the darkness that is out there, those that believe that one group of people should be supported or treated differently or spoken about differently or poorly,” said Haas.

Regardless of the increase in antisemitism and the fighting overseas, Hanukkah will continue. Still, Haas says at the same time, they will remember the Jewish people who have died in the war.

“There’s a solemn feeling about that, so when we are celebrating Hanukkah, we are doing it for our children, and we don’t want the burden of the world to be put on our children, so we want to make sure that Hanukkah is a special time for them,” Haas said.

During the lighting of the menorah on the fourth night of Hanukkah at Triangle Park, there will be ice skating and food and drink. It will be at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

