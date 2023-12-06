Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Focus shifts to big weekend system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Midweek issues wrap up and we begin to watch a potent storm system for Saturday and Sunday.

The rest of our Wednesday will include temperatures in the 40s with a little bit of a breeze blowing. Any lingering moisture will likely dissipate in eastern Kentucky. You have a few snow showers left over and completely end.

Your Thursday and Friday are loaded with warmth. Daytime highs will likely come in around the 50s and even close in on 60 degrees by the afternoon hours on Friday. Winds will begin to pick up at that time as well. They won’t be as strong as they will be during the weekend but still rather gusty.

A very strong storm system will move in on Saturday. It will spread gusty winds, showers and thunderstorms into Kentucky. Some of the non-storm gusts will hit 40 MPH or higher at times. Embedded within some of the strong storms, you will find elements that could reach severe status. Wind still looks like the biggest issue but due to the temperature setup, above our heads, some larger hail might be attainable in this situation.

Storms will switch to snow on Sunday. There might be enough exposure time to get a little slush out there. Still, this is one to watch from beginning to end!

Take care of each other!

