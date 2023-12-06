Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested

According to an arrest citation, authorities in Shelby County say Bradley Price abducted his 10-year-old daughter.
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky father is now facing charges after an Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday night.

According to an arrest citation, authorities in Shelby County say Bradley Price abducted his 10-year-old daughter.

Price was later found by deputies in Shelby County at a Walmart parking lot, where he was arrested at gunpoint.

The arrest citation says Price had failed to report to family court in Anderson County, saying he believed his daughter would be removed from his custody.

Deputies say Price admitted knowing his parental rights had been suspended and that CPS had custody of the child.

Price is facing charges of custodial interference, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with an expired license.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

