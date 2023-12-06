Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies

Kentucky pet owners are being encouraged to make sure their animals are up to date on their vaccinations.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky pet owners are being encouraged to make sure their animals are up to date on their vaccinations.

This comes after a case of rabies from a skunk that infected a dog in the Gravel Switch community that is on the Boyle/Marion county line.

Animal control officials say this is something that pet owners are being told to pay strict attention to because, while rare, rabies can be very serious. They say a house dog was let outside and came into contact with a skunk.

The dog killed the skunk but later showed signs of rabies.

The dog had to be put down because there is no cure for rabies and animal control experts say it is also 100% fatal. The people who owned the dog are now going through various treatments.

Health leaders say they do not know how many skunks are infected or where they have migrated to, but the advice to everyone is to make sure pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

“Vaccinations are key in prevention of rabies. It is Kentucky state law that your dog, cat, and ferret are vaccinated at four months of age and are re-vaccinated every year,” said Candi Taylor, the animal control director in Marion County.

Taylor says people can get their pets vaccinated for about $15.

People are also being encouraged to look for warning signs that might indicate rabies, including fever, lethargy, excessive drooling, aggression, change in voice or bark and sensitivity to light. Dogs can also show signs of unsteadiness and hallucinations.

Health leaders say rabies in humans is even more rare, and they say the last known case of a human infected in Marion County was in the 1940s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Accumulation possible
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers to lightly accumulating snow
Ambulance
Kentucky man dies after truck goes off road, hits tree
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester...
Lexington man wins big on scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies
WATCH | Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies
Lexington students stuff ambulance with toys for Kentucky Children's Hospital
WATCH | Lexington students stuff ambulance with toys for Kentucky Children's Hospital
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested
WATCH | Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested
Bradley Price
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested