Lexington police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Anna Kolokotsas was on North Broadway, near Fourth Street, on November 21 when she was hit by a car. Police say that the car fled the scene. The crash happened at 12:49 a.m. Kolokotsas was taken to UK Hospital, where she died less than one hour later.

This week, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers released two photos of the vehicle they say is connected to the hit-and-run that killed Kolokotsas. It appears that one of those photos was taken from a traffic camera in an intersection less than one mile from where the crash happened. The photo’s location is marked as South Limestone and Main Street. Depending on traffic, it would only take a few minutes to drive from the intersection to North Broadway and Fourth Street.

The photo is timestamped at 12:46 a.m., just three minutes before police say the crash happened.

“The investigator from our collision reconstruction unit reached out to me and just asked me if I would post pictures of the vehicle on the Crimestoppers Facebook page in the hopes that anybody that has any information may reach out,” said Detective Kristyn Klingshirn.

According to the post, the car involved is believed to be a white SUV with an oversized sunroof. The investigator on the case believes the car might have sustained some damage from the crash.

“He believes the front passenger headlight was out prior to the actual hit and run and also that the vehicle would now have damage to the front passenger side bumper and possibly the windshield as a result of the collision,” said Detective Klingshirn.

Lexington Police are still investigating this incident. At this time, they do not have any suspect information. Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or to submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

