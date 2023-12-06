Everyday Kentucky
Lexington students stuff ambulance with toys for Kentucky Children's Hospital
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School are giving back to patients at a Lexington hospital.

The school is going on its sixteenth year of its annual “Stuff the Ambulance” toy drive.

“It’s not only rewarding to take care of the kids, but it’s also rewarding to be able to be in a position here where you all are helping to support Kentucky Children’s Hospital,” said Dan Andrews, Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Students collect toys for patients at the hospital. However, as the holidays are inching closer, this drive also serves beyond the Christmas season.

“These toys can be used for birthdays, if someone is graduating or a holiday, even sometimes they give them to siblings of the patients,” said Shreaya Chandershakar, Dunbar senior and director of this year’s drive. “It’s for any sort of event in general.”

Chandershakar says it’s her third and final year organizing the event.

“I have to coordinate with Kentucky Children’s Hospital. I work with those teams and our school to get the news out there about this toy drive that’s happening and collect the toys,” said Chandershakar.

Along with giving back, students also met UK’s transport team, who explained what their jobs were, how to get involved in this as a future career and how the toys will benefit patients.

Chandershakar says all the hard work pays off by the reaction from the children who receive them.

“I hope that they get a giant smile on their face and everything we’ve done is worth it for them,” Chandershakar said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

