Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

No, you can’t send Christmas cards to ‘a recovering soldier’

FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."
FILE - Despite viral claims, you cannot send a Christmas card to "a recovering American soldier."(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You might have seen posts on social media saying you can send Christmas cards to “a recovering soldier,” but it turns out those cards will just get returned to you.

Posts making their way around social media during the holiday season claim that you can send cards to “A Recovering American Soldier, c/o Walter Reed Army Medical Center.”

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver any letters, postcards or packages addressed to an unnamed service member, including “a recovering solider.” This policy has been in place since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Military hospitals also do not accept mail to unnamed service members.

If you want to help a military member this holiday season, the American Red Cross offers a Holidays for Heroes program to serve military members, veterans and their families.

You can visit or contact your local American Red Cross office for more information as the program is conducted differently at each office to best serve the military members and veterans in that community.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Accumulation possible
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers to lightly accumulating snow
Ambulance
Kentucky man dies after truck goes off road, hits tree
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the Pink Diamond ticket last month at the Speedway on Winchester...
Lexington man wins big on scratch-off ticket

Latest News

FILE — President Joe Biden speaks at CS Wind, Nov. 29, 2023, in Pueblo, Colo. Biden has asked...
Biden to press Congress to pass Ukraine aid package in Wednesday speech, as US offers dire warnings
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ has defined 2023′s zeitgeist—here are some staggering stats behind the success
Students at Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School are giving back to patients at a Lexington...
Lexington students stuff ambulance with toys for Kentucky Children’s Hospital
Listening to America – Medicaid Coverage Gap