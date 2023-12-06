Everyday Kentucky
Several Ky. coroners working to get pay increase
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KENTUCKY. (WKYT) - Imagine having a job where you are on call 24 hours a day, but you are being paid as little as $200 a month.

This is the reality for several coroners across the state. But now, some of them are saying it’s time for change.

“I don’t do this job for the money. I knew what the money was when I took office, but not everybody is like me,” said Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens.

Owens said no matter how many hours you put into the job, a state-wide statute determines what each coroner is paid.

“The pay statute is based on population. The minimum is 200 dollars a month per 10,000 residents. That hasn’t been changed in over 25 years,” he said.

Owens added unless you work with a funeral home like he does, any additional expenses must come out of your own pocket.

“It’s time that that is looked at. That’s what we’re looking at is help at a state level,” Owens said.

Jimmy Cornelison is the Madison County Coroner and board member of the Kentucky Coroners Association.

Cornelison said the board is actively trying to increase coroners’ pay through legislation, but that begins with local support first.

“The jailer, sheriff, county clerk and county judge-executive in my county make $141,952.83 a year. I don’t make half that much. We need to change how the legislature looks at us or maybe the county officials,” Cornelison added.

Both Owens and Cornelison said this change can impact the future of the coroner profession.

“It’s time for a change for the future generations so that they will want to do this job,” Owens said.

Cornelison said the pay scale for sheriff, county clerk, and county judge-executive was made in the late ‘90s.

While jailers were added and coroners were excluded from that list, he hopes the legislation will help get coroners pay to where it needs to be.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

