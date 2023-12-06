Special prosecutor confirms murder case being investigated in Nelson County
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young, the special prosecutor overseeing the Crystal Rogers murder case, said there is some movement in one of the murder cases being investigated in Nelson County.
There is currently no word on which case this is.
Authorities are working in rural Nelson County right now.
This is a developing story.
