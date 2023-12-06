Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” Time said in its lengthy writeup about Swift, who has busy this year on her record-breaking Eras Tour around the globe.

Her tour has been so popular, it helped boost local economies and spawned a movie that’s generated a lot of excitement among her fans, called Swifties.

She’s also made headlines by dating a football player, Travis Kelce, and increasing TV viewership of Kansas City Chiefs games.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Accumulation possible
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers to lightly accumulating snow
The bowling alley is on East New Circle Road.
Crews fight fire at Eastland Bowling Center
Ambulance
Kentucky man dies after truck goes off road, hits tree

Latest News

A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer.
‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer
The fourth Republican presidential debate for 2024 includes four White House hopefuls....
4 GOP presidential candidates to debate
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Heavy fighting in Gaza halts most aid delivery and leaves civilians with few places to seek safety