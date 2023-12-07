107-year-old Navy veteran reflects on Pearl Harbor

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 107-year-old Eastern Kentucky native Oakley Hacker said he remembers the day of Pearl Harbor very well.

“They hit us on a Sunday morning. It was December 7th,” he said.

It was December 7, 1941. Hacker said, all of these years later, he knows exactly what he was doing that morning.

“I was in Cincinati working, 35 cents an hour,” he said. “I remember that. I remember boys talking, saying we will whip them in a week. It wasn’t no week now. It was a rough war,” he said.

Now, 82 years later folks across the country still use the day to honor and reflect on the thousands of lives lost that day.

More than 2,400 Americans died when Japan surprise attacked Pearl Harbor. Thousands more died during World War II, which the U.S. entered just one day following the December 7 attack.

It went on until 1945 when Hacker said he was on a Naval ship when the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb to end the war with Japan.

”I remember we was between the Philippines and base and water was just calm as could be. Then all at once, that ship we thought it was going to capsize from the shock wave of that bomb that went off,” he said.

Oakley Hacker is Kentucky’s oldest known living World War II veteran.

