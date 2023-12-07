Chronic wasting disease detected for first time in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly disease that affects species of the deer family (deer, elk, etc.) has been confirmed for the first time in Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, two independent types of tests were performed on tissue collected from a white-tailed deer that was harvested by a hunter in Ballard County in November.

Both tests yielded the same test result: the deer was infected with the abnormal proteins that cause Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal neurologic disease.

Officials say that while no conclusive evidence exists that CWD can be transmitted to people, the CDC recommends refraining from eating meat from animals that test positive for CWD.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife always advises against eating meat from game animals that appear sick or in poor condition.

Deer that appear to be sick but do not have an obvious injury can be reported using the department’s sick deer online reporting form; reports will be reviewed by the agency’s wildlife health program staff, who will contact the person submitting the report if additional information is needed.

Fish and Wildlife officials says they are continuing to gather additional details about the infected deer. They say the agency is in close communication with national, state and local partners as they carefully consider next steps in response to the detection.

Since its discovery in the late 1960s in Colorado, CWD has spread to more than half the states in the U.S., including six of seven Kentucky-bordering states (Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee).

