Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Former homeless couple gives back to the Lexington community

Helping the homeless community is personal to the Mitchells.
Helping the homeless community is personal to the Mitchells.(James and Khelzie Mitchell)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is working hard to help the homeless community.

Six months ago, James and Khelzie Mitchell tied the knot. The newlyweds have a lot in common, but one thing in particular brought them extra close.

Tuesday nights at 6:30, you can find James and Khelzie, right under the bridge downtown across from the Lextran bus stop.

“We’re trying to help each homeless,” said James Mitchell. “I want to see them warm this winter.”

Helping the homeless community is personal to the Mitchells.

“Me and my wife have both been homeless at some point,” said James. “My wife, she was pregnant and homeless.”

“So I know how it feels,” said Khelzie. “I love to help others.”

Through rehabilitation, James was able to put addiction behind him. Now, he and Khelzie are passionate about helping those less fortunate.

“We are collecting blankets, any kind of donation, toboggans, gloves, hats, pants, shirts, jackets, food donations, to be able to help others in need,” said Khelzie. “We’re trying to collect some toys for the children that are down here.”

They have delivered donations from Kentucky all the way to Ohio to those who need them most.

By partnering with local churches, the Mitchells have delivered almost a thousand blankets. Many of the blankets are going to people right in downtown Lexington.

“I’ve seen people bring their kids down, and they’re only in a diaper,” said Khelzie. “I mean, it’s really cold out here.”

“There’s people sleeping outside, and there’s people dying in these horrible conditions,” said James.

It’s a full circle moment, and one the couple doesn’t take for granted.

“To help someone else in need. Oh man, the smile on their face that it brings. It makes it all worth it,” said James.

If you would like to make a donation to the Mitchells, you can take donations to 1000 Manchester Street in Lexington.

You can also drop off locations at Ark of Mercy in Winchester and Versailles Baptist Church.

If you would like to keep up with the Mitchells and their philanthropic efforts, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Price
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested
Lexington police are at the scene of an active situation.
One hurt after fight in Lexington
Marion and Boyle County animal control and health leaders say people need to make sure their...
Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies
KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
big storm
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Weekend Storm System

Latest News

“I don’t know how many Nutcrackers you have a father and a daughter as the Nutcracker and...
‘The Nutcracker on Ice’ in Lexington features father-daughter duo
WKYT is a partner for the salvation army's angel tree program.
WKYT partnering with Salvation Army for Angel Tree program
‘Giving Board’ at Irvine restaurant makes big impact
WATCH | ‘Giving Board’ at Irvine restaurant makes big impact
Capes have now been received by over 120,000 thousand kids globally.
Cape company ‘TinySuperheroes’ helps empower Kentucky toddler