Gun violence archive expert discusses mass shooting trends
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Director of the Gun Violence Archive in Lexington, Mark Bryant, said we have had 630 mass shootings in the U.S. this year so far, which is down from previous years.

But 38 of the 630 mass shootings did involve four or more deaths. These are defined as mass killings by the gun archive. And after this past weekend, the number of mass killings in this country this year is higher than any year since at least 2006. Setting a new, gruesome record.

“I know way too many people who are survivors,” said Bryant.

Bryant runs the Gun Violence Archive in Lexington. But this week, he’s in Washington, D.C., for the National Gun Violence Prevention Conference. Bryant was also attending the annual vigil for gun violence victims at St. Marks this very evening, just hours after another shooting on a college campus. A tragic juxtaposition Bryant can’t help but notice.

“It’s a couple of hours of people getting together and resetting themselves. Then bracing themselves for another year.”

As survivors and families gather, Bryant is beginning to put together his year-end report on gun violence in the U.S. He said there were 690 mass shootings in 2021, 645 last year, and we’re now sitting at 630 for this year so far.

“We’re starting to go back to the pre-COVID trend lines. That’s a good thing. We’re seeing that in major cities like Baltimore and Chicago, where they’re having 18 percent fewer fatalities than they did last year.”

But the number of incidents where someone is either shot or killed on a college campus is trending in the opposite direction... and Bryant says he can’t tell you why.

“In college shootings in 2022, we had 35 that had injuries or deaths. We’re at 40 now.”

And after Wednesday’s shooting at the University of Nevada, more families will be added to the growing list of victims.

“A lot of the folks have stressor issues that do not stop. They can’t hear a loud noise or three loud noises coming together. It causes them problems forever. We have to look at, in the future, how do we address that. And we don’t right now.”

Also out of D.C. Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked efforts by Senate Democrats to pass an assault weapons ban and universal background checks legislation.

