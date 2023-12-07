‘Jail shouldn’t be a homeless shelter:’ Boyle Co. grapples with growing homelessness issues

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - More Kentucky cities are dealing with and responding to issues of homelessness this holiday season.

On November 22nd, the new Hope Village opened in Lexington, a winter shelter that can accommodate up to 160 people.

On November 29th, a neighborhood association gave out winter clothes to those in need in downtown Richmond.

Wednesday night, Danville discussed problems of its own, with a town hall meeting that filled up two rooms of Danville City Hall with concerned citizens.

Danville Police Chief Tony Gray called the problem ‘enormous’, estimating their homeless population could be as large as 100 people.

While there are encampments around the city and the county, the issue becomes more visible during winter.

“As it gets colder, these people will move indoors,” said Chief Gray. “I get calls from the post office, because they’re open 24 hours. Constitution Square, they’ll go into those buildings sometimes.”

Boyle County assistant attorney Sarah Bryant says this is the time of year that their docket grows, crime rises and the jails fill up.

“For so many of these people out here, being in jail is better than being on the streets,” said Bryant. “Because in jail, they get a warm bed, they get three meals a day, they get a shower.”

A Centre College survey of around two dozen homeless people in the community shows more than half of them last had a home in Boyle County. They reached a conclusion that one of several contributing factors is a lack of affordable housing in the area.

Kathy Miles serves on with a task force called ASAP, or the Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, says a report on housing by the Danville-Boyle County Development Corporation finished in fall 2022 also indicated a “large and significant need” for more affordable single-family housing and rental units.

“Part of the problem of homelessness is we don’t have enough housing,” said Miles.

The Centre College survey found other significant conditions of those experiencing homelessness were drug use, unemployment, criminal backgrounds.

The efforts of non-profits, local groups and even individuals show the heart this community puts forth.

“It took me about three weeks to find 19 homeless people in this community,” said Danville resident Stacie Ford, who says she went out with her boyfriend to start tackling the problem themselves. “I’m a single mom of three kids, my kids feed the homeless with me, my kids prepare meals with me.”

But community members say their best efforts can only take it so far.

“It is just a band-aid,” said one speaker. “It is not a comprehensive, sustainable plan for those experiencing homelessness.”

The Boyle County Health Department says it received a grant to assist the homeless with short-term housing (brief stays in a hotel). However, Director Brent Blevins says that grant was related to COVID and at the rate they are putting people up, the money could run out by February of 2024.

As Danville deal with these difficult realities, its residents feel more action needs to be taken.

“If you go out here and see these people digging in trash cans, it would touch your heart,” said Carol Turner, a Danville resident who is looking to start a new non-profit to help the homeless called God’s Grace Club.

“Jail should not be a homeless shelter, we need to do better as a community,” said Boyle Co. Assistant Attorney Sarah Bryant.

Wednesday’s meeting was only for public comment, so city leaders did not speak about what courses of action they may look into to address the issue. They say this was only to hear from the community about the various problems it faces. But they say they will hold another town hall in the new year, likely in the month of January.

Heart of Kentucky United Way will also hold a duffle packing party to gather essential supplies for the city’s homeless. That will take place at its office in Danville on December 14th at 8:30 a.m.

