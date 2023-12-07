Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Big weekend storm system could bring issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All quiet until the next big thing rolls in for the weekend!

These next couple of days will include some mild air. I think that most of us will track highs in the 50s on both days. The biggest difference between today & tomorrow will be the presence of clouds and a lot of wind. Those gusts will blow in here around 30-40 MPH on Friday evening/night. It is happening ahead of the potent storm system that enters the region for the weekend.

Those strong wind gusts will blast across Kentucky during the daytime hours on Saturday. We will see rounds of showers & thunderstorms press in and bring some issues to Kentuckians. According to the data, the best chance of severe weather will be to our southwest. Some of those stronger storms could spill over here and lead to a few warnings. It doesn’t look widespread, but certainly one we will have to watch very closely. Any of these stronger storms could bring wind damage and even some large hail.

As this system moves out, snow will fly. The trend continues to lighten the intensity and decrease the coverage. It still looks like we see at least a little switchover and that could lead to some tricky spots for early Monday morning.

Take care of each other!

