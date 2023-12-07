Lexington leaders discuss future city plans at Commerce Lexington luncheon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the year comes to a close, leaders in the community gathered to discuss what’s in store for the city.

At the Commerce Lexington luncheon, leaders from the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council had a panel discussion in front of those in attendance.

The main focus was on community engagement and making improvements for the city.

Lexington’s Vice Mayor, Dan Wu, spoke about their non-partisan approach.

“We work together on every single issue. We may disagree today and agree tomorrow. I love that, and I think that’s what makes us functional.” Wu said.

Whether it be housing, land use, or public safety, councilmembers say many of the issues they’ve been handed have been met with community engagement.

One example of that was about source-of-income-based discrimination. Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds recalled the controversial topic, and how it was important to hear public opinion.

“Sometimes items come up in our committees, and we decide we may have to handle them differently. I did call for a public hearing on that item and we heard from a lot of people in the public, and I appreciated everyone sharing their opinion on that.” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says they will continue discussing that issue in January.

Another topic that took center stage this year was the Urban Service Boundary.

Councilmember Preston Worley says a major piece next year will be his committee continually updating everyone on the master plan for the city’s growth moving forward.

But he adds that it takes working altogether, especially with those in the community, to make these types of projects work.

“I will give it to all my colleagues. This council has shown it. There just needs to be some political courage and some community leadership, both in the neighborhoods and on the council and on the planning commission to see projects that are good projects, engage with those that are against and try to work together that we can all move forward and be happy about because we have to have these projects.” Worley said.

Reynolds also talked about working with neighborhoods in order to get things done.

And they all say there are more plans ahead for the future.

