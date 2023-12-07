Everyday Kentucky
Lexington nonprofits discuss this year’s GivingTuesday impact

Lexington nonprofits discuss this year’s Giving Tuesday impact
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - November 28 marked GivingTuesday, a global movement that takes place each Tuesday after Thanksgiving that inspires everyone to give back to their communities.

Now that several Lexington organizations are able to see how many people donated to their causes, many non-profits are seeing positive gains, but others, not so much.

Believing in Forever Inc. Director Devine Carama saw a decline in donations.

“I think my mind automatically goes to the community and the families that we serve. When we get less, that means they get less from us, and so, how can we offset that?” Carama said.

Carama added he believes inflation is a big factor in this, but he has made adjustments to his yearly coat drive to make ends meet.

“We decided just to focus on schools and other organizations instead of it being community-wide. We had to be real careful as an organization how we did it this year. Still blessing folks, but not biting off more than we can chew,” he said.

While several said they saw a decline in donations this season, those with the Blue Grass Community Foundation said they saw an increase in donations but a decrease in donors.

“There’s a couple of points that we take away from that, that every dollar matters,” said Lisa Adkins, Blue Grass Community Foundation President and CEO. “If you can give a dollar, ten dollars, a hundred or ten thousand, give, because right now, December is so critical to non-profits. Just like we know it’s important to shop local, it’s also very important to give local.”

If you cannot make a financial donation to a local organization this season, both Carama and Adkins said you can always donate your time.

