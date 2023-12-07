Man sentenced for 2020 Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who pleaded guilty in a 2020 lexington murder learned his fate on Thursday.

Dalton Carpenter was sentenced to 26 years on Thursday,

Carpenter admitted to murder, evidence tampering, theft and fraudulent use of a credit card

He and his former girlfriend, Jessica Hoskins, are both facing charges in the death of Sabel Jallow.

Jallow was Hoskins’ guardian.

Investigators say the two were arguing with Jallow when Carpenter stabbed her and stole her car.

Hoskins’ case is still pending.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.