New townhome complex planned in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is on the move once again, with more new housing units under construction.

The builders tell us 56 townhomes will be built on Liberty Road.

The site is located between Star Shark Parkway and Man o’ War Boulevard across from the Cadentown historic district.

We caught up with councilmember-at-large James Brown to get his take on Lexington’s current housing inventory.

“We need housing of all types of rental homeownership,” said Councilmember Brown. “Homeownership at various price points, affordable housing and such, so you know, if somebody is creating a variety of different housing stocks for our residents to choose from, I think that’s going to be beneficial to our community.”

The builder tells us these soon-to-be townhomes won’t be for rent but for sale and each unit will be around 2,000 square feet.

This site is inside the sixth district. Councilwoman Denise Gray of the sixth district says she’s all for the development of new housing, but it comes with a concern.

“I’m hopeful and excited about it; however, I do know that new housing brings extra population and more traffic on the roads, and that will always be a concern, said Councilwoman Gray.

The site had previously heavy vegetation, and before it became a future home, it was home to the homeless. We were told about three people lived in the heavily wooded area.

Councilwoman Gray is also monitoring the heavy traffic on Liberty Road because she’s been informed that the road is set to widen in 2025.

