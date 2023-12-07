Newspaper editor seeks local support to expand coverage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Herald-Leader has been a part of Kentucky’s journalism landscape for more than 150 years.

But across the country, print journalism has been struggling to stay afloat.

New research shows in 2023, at least 131 newspapers across 77 counties have either merged with another paper or shuttered their operation altogether.

In a letter from the editor last week, Richard Green had a humble ask of the community.

“I need help,” he told WKYT reporter, Kelsey Souto. “We have so many great reporters right now but not enough of them,” he said.

In his own words, there is no threat to the Herald-Leader. He says, they are a sound financial institution. However, he would like to add three specific reporters to cover areas he thinks are being neglected.

A business reporter to cover economic developments and the ever-changing economy regionally

A watchdog, investigative reporter to monitor how tax dollars are being spent and used and demand accountability

A metro reporter, who can cover the everyday story of residents in the community who are making a difference

“There are generous individuals who realize the caliber and quality of the journalism,” said Green. “Local journalism, particularly in a newsroom like a reputation with the Herald-Leader, it’s essential to help sustain that and even more essential to help it grow.”

Green says the message isn’t directed at loyal subscribers or long-time advertisers who already support the business.

“It’s the recognition that I’ve got a newsroom that is very talented,” he said. “Dedicated and passionate about covering local news here. It’s not as large as it needs to be. There are important stories that we haven’t yet been able to get to.”

He says it’s directed at philanthropic groups and large organizations who might be able to make a tax-deductible donation.

“The truth is, Google and Facebook in particular own a lion share of all that and we have to adjust,” he said. “That means we have to be creative and courageous, and we also have to be transparent with our readers about here’s what we need, here’s what we’re up against. Here’s how we can work collaboratively to elevate the caliber and the quality of local journalism in Lexington and around the commonwealth.

Green hopes during this holiday and gift-giving season, the community will continue to help protect this First-Amendment freedom.

