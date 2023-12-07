Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Officials give update on what’s causing the sewage smell in parts of Lexington

Officials have provided new information about what’s causing the sewer smell in some parts of lexington.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have provided new information about what’s causing the sewer smell in some parts of lexington.

The Division of Water Quality says a scrubber at the West Hickman Wastewater Treatment plant is not working properly and will be serviced next week.

They say they are looking at chemical solutions as well.

They say manhole sealing work is happening this week at Veterans Park, and you may notice more of the smell because of that.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP searching for 10-year-old Zoi Price
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky girl canceled
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Bradley Price
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Accumulation possible
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Chilly showers to lightly accumulating snow

Latest News

Officials give update on what’s causing the sewage smell in parts of Lexington
Officials give update on what’s causing the sewage smell in parts of Lexington
Several Ky. coroners working to get pay increase
Lexington Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Lexington police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run
The Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass will celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah by lighting...
Jewish leaders say Hanukkah celebrations still going on despite rise in antisemitism