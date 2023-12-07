Officials give update on what’s causing the sewage smell in parts of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials have provided new information about what’s causing the sewer smell in some parts of lexington.

The Division of Water Quality says a scrubber at the West Hickman Wastewater Treatment plant is not working properly and will be serviced next week.

They say they are looking at chemical solutions as well.

They say manhole sealing work is happening this week at Veterans Park, and you may notice more of the smell because of that.

