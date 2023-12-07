One person dead after crash involving semi

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lincoln County.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

It’s not yet clear what happened, but the sheriff’s office says the semi overturned, and one person was killed.

We’re told the crash is under investigation, and the road will likely remain closed for up to another two hours.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.