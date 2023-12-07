UK Hospital monitoring seasonal spike in respiratory illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with UK HealthCare say they’re seeing a sharp increase in respiratory illness hospitalization in the area.

They’ve seen cases of influenza, flu, COVID, strep and many cases of RSV. Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale with UK HealthCare says RSV is hitting children the hardest.

“We are still seeing large numbers of pediatric patients needing to be admitted into the hospital. Most of them need medical care because of RSV,” said Ragsdale.

There are currently 21 patients currently hospitalized at UK because of RSV. As those numbers continue to rise, Ragsdale says the cure is not easy to reach due to the low supply of the Beyfortus antibody.

“The manufacturer does not have enough supply nationally, so we are seeing shortages of that product. It’s really designed for younger kids their first RSV season to try and protect them,” said Ragsdale.

She says for most, a strong immune system can fight off RSV, but for at-risk patients and children, it’s a different story.

“The problem that we see is in young children and infants. Their airways are small. They just have a harder time with RSV, especially kids with underlying medical conditions,” said Ragsdale.

With the holidays bringing more face-to-face contact with people, she advises parents to take extra precautions.

“Make sure your kids are washing their hands frequently. Keep them at home if they’re sick. I’d really hate if they’d spread it to other kids,” Ragsdale said.

While hearing of this increase can be scary, there is no reason to be alarmed. Spikes in respiratory illnesses are common this time of year.

Last year, there was a surge in overall respiratory illness hospitalizations. This year, those numbers have gone down, but RSV numbers have stayed generally the same, and that’s why they’re keeping an eye on it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.