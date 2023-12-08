Asbury student in ICU after being found unresponsive
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials tell us an Asbury University student is in the ICU after being found unresponsive.
We received a statement from the student’s lawyer that said the student sustained significant injuries consistent with a violent assault.
The university says the incident is being investigated, and the school is fully cooperating.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
