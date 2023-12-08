Everyday Kentucky
Asbury student in ICU after being found unresponsive

The university says the incident is being investigated, and the school is fully cooperating.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials tell us an Asbury University student is in the ICU after being found unresponsive.

We received a statement from the student’s lawyer that said the student sustained significant injuries consistent with a violent assault.

The university says the incident is being investigated, and the school is fully cooperating.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

WATCH | Newspaper editor seeks local support to expand coverage