Asbury student in ICU after being found unresponsive

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials tell us an Asbury University student is in the ICU after being found unresponsive.

We received a statement from the student’s lawyer that said the student sustained significant injuries consistent with a violent assault.

The university says the incident is being investigated, and the school is fully cooperating.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

