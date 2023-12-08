Bath County leads nation in overdose deaths per capita

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly four months ago, we shared a story on Bath County having the highest rate of overdose deaths per capita across the state. Now, the county is leading the nation in overdose deaths per capita.

“It is as severe as it sounds. I’ve lived here my whole life. You really can’t go anywhere in this town unless you see someone under the influence.” said Ashley Bennett, the program administrator for the recovery facility in Bath County, Hazel Hills.

City leaders and first responders in Bath Bounty are still adjusting to the findings that Bath County leads the state in overdose deaths per capita, and now they’re working to address reports that the county is now leading the nation in this issue.

“When you’re talking about having the highest overdose rate in the nation, for a community like this, that means it’s hit the heart of America,” said Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens.

Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens first heard of this preliminary report where the county ranks nationally this month. He says fentanyl is to blame.

“Five years ago, I hadn’t even heard of fentanyl, and all of a sudden, every single overdose case is fentanyl,” said Owens.

First responders say there are several things that could help address this issue, with more manpower being one of them.

“We really are trying as hard as we can to eliminate this because even in small-town America, it’s here. It’s not going away,” said Owingsville Chief of Police John Sutherland.

Bennett adds that not all hope is lost on these rankings.

“It could potentially help us be able to get more resources and get more eyes on the situation,” said Bennett.

Chief Sutherland and Bennett agree that shifting focus on the younger generation to stress the importance of drug prevention is also important in curbing this issue.

