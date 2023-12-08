Everyday Kentucky
Businesses react ahead of first weekend with new Sunday alcohol sales hours in Lexington

Lexington restaurants will be able to sell alcohol on Sundays starting at 6 a.m.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting now, Lexington restaurants can start serving alcohol as early as 6 a.m. every day of the week. And for the many that serve Sunday brunch, this could be very good for business.

“It’s the opportunity to accommodate those guests. And really in hospitality, that’s what we want to do. We really don’t like to ever say no to anybody within reason, right?” said Stacy Roof with the Kentucky Restaurant Association.

Restaurants could had to wait to sell alcohol on Sundays until 11 a.m. After a push from business owners, Lexington City Council passed an ordinance extending Sunday alcohol sales from 6 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. The same time it is every other day of the week.

“It’s our most important day of the week, why wait until 11?” said Graham Waller.

Owner of Winchell’s Restaurant, Graham Waller told council his business opens at 8 a.m. Sundays, and customers continuously question why they can’t order a drink with breakfast or lunch.

“We want to show them our best, show them our hospitality, restaurants that open at 10 a-m may even start earlier”

Stacy Roof, with the Kentucky Restaurant Association, said it can only help the city, which is a tourist destination that highlights the bourbon industry.

“So for a guest, maybe they’re from out of town and aren’t familiar with our local laws. They’re here after a UK game on a Sunday morning. Or they’re in from Keeneland. It just gives them another way for them to accommodate their guests,” Roof said.

The Sunday sales extension does go into effect immediately.

