Danville’s Small Town Christmas moved up to Friday night ahead of bad weather

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Danville’s Small Town Christmas Parade was scheduled for Saturday but with rain in the forecast, the city wanted to make sure it didn’t put a damper on the festivities.

So the City of Danville decided to move that celebration to Friday evening.

“Looking at the forecast this week, we knew that it was either reschedule it or cancel it, and we did not want to take that opportunity from any of these kiddos or the community members, so we made the decision to pull it forward to Friday,” said Lahannah Bonagofski, founder of Danville Small Town Christmas.

Fortunately, Bonagofski said many of the vendors were flexible, and she hopes the community to be the same.

“Those who can come, we are so happy. Our vendors, all of our activities, they were so gracious, and they were able to move, so we are very thankful for that. In addition to what we are doing, there are so many other things going on in Danville this evening, so we just hope that as many people can enjoy them all as possible,” said Bonagofski.

It also helps that the weather for Friday is very nice and mild for December’s standards.

“To be a December evening, this evening is looking a little bit warmer than usual, so we are really excited. We think that that’s going to give all of our families a longer opportunity to enjoy everything that we have going on and just to celebrate as a community,” Bonagofski also said.

