FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a potent setup rolling in for the weekend as a big storm system blows into the Bluegrass state. This will bring the potential for strong storms, heavy rain, gusty winds, a big temp crash and some snowflakes. All of that may happen within a 24-hour window. I’ve got a blowout post, so buckle up.

Today is pretty darn nice with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s with gusty southwest winds and a few clouds rolling in. Those clouds are ahead of the weekend storm system that deserves a full breakdown:

SATURDAY

Temps surge into the 60s on a stout southwest flow as one low pressure works toward the Great Lakes.

Scattered showers and a few storms develop during the morning and early afternoon.

Storms increase Saturday afternoon and evening.

Some of these storms may be strong or even severe, especially in the west and south. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe weather..

SATURDAY NIGHT

Our cold front slows down right on top of us as a stronger low pressure develops along it. This rolls right across central and eastern Kentucky into Sunday morning.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely during this time.

Locally heavy rains may cause some quick rises on creeks and streams.

Winds crank with 30mph or greater gusts possible.

Colder air crashes into western Kentucky and there’s the chance for a few flakes to fly along and west of Interstate 65.

SUNDAY

The low pressure pushes off to the east and northeast with cold air crashing in from west to east.

Heavy rain in central and eastern Kentucky is likely in the morning hours.

As the cold crashes into the back edge of this rain shield, we watch to see if a band of light snow can develop. Odds are against this at the moment.

The best chance for this is across the eastern half of the state during the afternoon.

Temps by afternoon drop into the 30s statewide with a wind chill in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Northwest winds will likely touch off some flurries or a light snow shower across the east, especially.

Overnight lows drop into the 20s.

Below freezing temps and a lot of water from earlier rains may combine to cause some icy spots to develop.

MONDAY

Morning flakes are possible in the east.

Temps are mainly in the 30s for highs with wind chills making it feel several degrees colder.

