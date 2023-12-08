FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Severe Threat
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a potent setup rolling in for the weekend as a big storm system blows into the Bluegrass state. This will bring the potential for strong storms, heavy rain, gusty winds, a big temp crash and some snowflakes. All of that may happen within a 24-hour window. I’ve got a blowout post, so buckle up.
Today is pretty darn nice with temps in the upper 50s and low 60s with gusty southwest winds and a few clouds rolling in. Those clouds are ahead of the weekend storm system that deserves a full breakdown:
SATURDAY
- Temps surge into the 60s on a stout southwest flow as one low pressure works toward the Great Lakes.
- Scattered showers and a few storms develop during the morning and early afternoon.
- Storms increase Saturday afternoon and evening.
- Some of these storms may be strong or even severe, especially in the west and south. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe weather..
SATURDAY NIGHT
- Our cold front slows down right on top of us as a stronger low pressure develops along it. This rolls right across central and eastern Kentucky into Sunday morning.
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely during this time.
- Locally heavy rains may cause some quick rises on creeks and streams.
- Winds crank with 30mph or greater gusts possible.
- Colder air crashes into western Kentucky and there’s the chance for a few flakes to fly along and west of Interstate 65.
SUNDAY
- The low pressure pushes off to the east and northeast with cold air crashing in from west to east.
- Heavy rain in central and eastern Kentucky is likely in the morning hours.
- As the cold crashes into the back edge of this rain shield, we watch to see if a band of light snow can develop. Odds are against this at the moment.
- The best chance for this is across the eastern half of the state during the afternoon.
- Temps by afternoon drop into the 30s statewide with a wind chill in the upper 20s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
- Northwest winds will likely touch off some flurries or a light snow shower across the east, especially.
- Overnight lows drop into the 20s.
- Below freezing temps and a lot of water from earlier rains may combine to cause some icy spots to develop.
MONDAY
- Morning flakes are possible in the east.
- Temps are mainly in the 30s for highs with wind chills making it feel several degrees colder.
