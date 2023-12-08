Everyday Kentucky
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Weekend storms could be severe before a switch to snow

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday.
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend forecast looks very interesting. Wind, rain/storms and snow will move through the region.

Gusty winds will show up today. Most of it will not kick in until later tonight and for the first part of the day tomorrow. Overall, this Friday’s forecast will be excellent as highs hover around 60 degrees.

Scattered showers will dot the radar for the first part of the day on Saturday. As we move forward, thunderstorms will become more widespread and could even cause some issues. As of this posting, a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather is out for Saturday. These storms could produce gusty winds of around 60 MPH. That would happen in the strongest thunderstorms. Rounds of heavy rain will also move through the region.

As this system pulls away, cold air blasts into the Commonwealth and makes a switch to snow. There is some indication that we might run into a little accumulation. The current trends are showing eastern Kentucky has the best shot of that. It could mean we are in for a slick morning by Monday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

