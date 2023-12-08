Everyday Kentucky
Former Wildcat Jon Sumrall named head coach at Tulane

Guided Troy to 23-4 record past two seasons
FILE - Troy head coach Jon Sumrall reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA...
FILE - Troy head coach Jon Sumrall reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall, Sept. 24, 2022, in Troy, Ala. Sumrall has agreed to a new four-year contract as Troy’s coach after leading the Trojans to a Sun Belt Conference championship and national ranking in his debut season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky linebacker Jon Sumrall has been named the new head football coach at Tulane, the school announced on Friday.

Sumrall, who played for the Wildcats from 2002-04, just completed his second season as head coach at Troy, where he led the Trojans to a 23-4 record.

The Huntsville, Ala. native was previously an assistant coach at Tulane, Kentucky and Troy.

Currently, Sumrall is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

“This is a landmark day for Tulane Football,” said Harris. “Jon’s passion for the game is unmatched and I really felt that in meeting him. The Green Wave will be in good hands under his leadership and we’re excited that he and Ginny have elected to make their family part of ours here at Tulane.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

