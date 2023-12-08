Former Wildcat Jon Sumrall named head coach at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky linebacker Jon Sumrall has been named the new head football coach at Tulane, the school announced on Friday.

Sumrall, who played for the Wildcats from 2002-04, just completed his second season as head coach at Troy, where he led the Trojans to a 23-4 record.

The Huntsville, Ala. native was previously an assistant coach at Tulane, Kentucky and Troy.

Currently, Sumrall is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

“This is a landmark day for Tulane Football,” said Harris. “Jon’s passion for the game is unmatched and I really felt that in meeting him. The Green Wave will be in good hands under his leadership and we’re excited that he and Ginny have elected to make their family part of ours here at Tulane.”

