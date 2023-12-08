Everyday Kentucky
Ky. Distillers’ Association raising concerns, with EU set to impose ‘disastrous’ bourbon tariff

Kentucky’s U.S. Senators and its bourbon industry leaders alike are sounding the alarm over a tariff set to be re-imposed on the state’s signature spirit.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s U.S. Senators and its bourbon industry leaders alike are sounding the alarm over a tariff that is set to be re-imposed on the state’s signature spirit.

Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell sent a letter to the Biden administration urging them to take action, before a 50% tariff is implemented by the European Union (EU) on all American whiskey imports.

“To see needlessly high tariffs re-imposed at a doubled rate, would be tremendously awful for our industry,” said Jack Mazurak with the Kentucky Distillers Association.

Mazurak directs governmental and regulatory affairs for the association, and says these European tariffs were first imposed in 2018 at 25% - in retaliation to U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel.

He says that led the industry to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in exports - and it affects bourbon’s production at every step.

“That means corn produced by our local farmers, barrels, staves,” Mazurak said. “A lot of our supply chain for bourbon is also here in Kentucky and that’s why companies choose to come here.”

Mazurak points out that re-imposing those tariffs impacts more than just the bourbon industry. As less people learn about and buy those products overseas, that means less people who are taking trips here to learn about all that Kentucky has to offer.

“Our tourism is becoming more and more international,” said Mazurak. “That’s a lot of income for counties and cities and the state, to have people coming in from all over the world.”

The bourbon and spirits industries continue to flourish at the moment, supporting over 35,000 Kentucky jobs and creating over $14 million in state economic activity.

“Overall, the industry is very hopeful,” said Mazurak. “Our production is going up. We’re putting away more barrels to age. But we want to be able to share that with the world.”

So this Christmas, Mazurak says their distilleries are hoping for a miracle.

“We would love to be done with this once and for all,” Mazurak said. “But at the very least, another two-year suspension, to give our distilleries large and small the time to look at the situation and say, ‘Does that give us the runway we need? So that we feel comfortable investing in all the infrastructure - the time, the bottles - and allocating the limited product we have to those markets.’”

Sens. Paul and McConnell have called on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to negotiate a deal to permanently remove the tariffs. In their letter, they wrote that U.S. distilled spirit exports reached more than $2 billion in 2022 alone.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

