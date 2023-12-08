Everyday Kentucky
‘Living Eulogy’ writing workshop being held in Lexington

You can take part in a unique writing workshop this weekend in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The workshop will teach you how to write what’s called a “living eulogy.”

Typically, when you think of a eulogy, you think of a funeral. Anna Ross says people say great things about loved ones when they pass, but this holiday season is a perfect time to tell people how much they’re appreciated while they’re still here.

“We think about a eulogy, and people write eulogies, and that’s where all the good stuff is. We pack all these wonderful accomplishments and what they meant to us in their lives, and then we print it, and that person never gets to see it. And so it’s really important, and I think it can really make an impact if we start sharing what we feel. And writing is a simple way to do that,” said Ross.

The workshop is on Saturday at the Carnegie Center. It begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1:30 in the afternoon. It costs $42.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

