Man accused of killing father, grandfather brought back to Pulaski Co.

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The suspect in a November triple shooting is back in Pulaski County.

During a grand jury session earlier this month, 20 year old Austin Prather was indicted for two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of robbery in the first degree, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Prather is accused of shooting and killing his father and grandfather, and trying to kill his grandmother.

On Thursday, detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Evansville, Indiana to pick Prather up and took him back to Pulaski County.

Prather was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

