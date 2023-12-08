Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Motorcyclist dead after Frankfort crash

Frankfort Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday on Versailles Road at Brighton...
Frankfort Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday on Versailles Road at Brighton Park Boulevard.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Frankfort.

Frankfort Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday on Versailles Road at Brighton Park Boulevard.

They say the driver of the motorcycle died in the crash.

No other injuries were reported

Frankfort Police collision reconstruction unit is investigating what caused the crash. 

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block...
19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Body found in Winchester
A deadly disease that affects species of the deer family (deer, elk, etc.) has been confirmed...
Chronic wasting disease detected for first time in Kentucky
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
Bradley Price
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested

Latest News

Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
County clerks offices around Kentucky are closing to update motor vehicle system
WATCH | County clerks offices around Kentucky are closing to update motor vehicle system
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Weekend storms could be severe before a switch to snow