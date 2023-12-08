Motorcyclist dead after Frankfort crash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Frankfort.

Frankfort Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday on Versailles Road at Brighton Park Boulevard.

They say the driver of the motorcycle died in the crash.

No other injuries were reported

Frankfort Police collision reconstruction unit is investigating what caused the crash.

The road has since reopened.

