Motorcyclist dead after Frankfort crash
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Frankfort.
Frankfort Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. Friday on Versailles Road at Brighton Park Boulevard.
They say the driver of the motorcycle died in the crash.
No other injuries were reported
Frankfort Police collision reconstruction unit is investigating what caused the crash.
The road has since reopened.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.