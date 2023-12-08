NKY infant’s overdose on fentanyl leads to parents arrest, sheriff’s office says

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The parents of an infant have been arrested after the child overdosed on fentanyl.

Brianne Ehlinger, 33, and Shawn Gardener, 34, are in the Boone County Detention Center following their arrest on Thursday for assault, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from Nov. 26 when the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home on Deer Run Drive in Burlington for a call of an 8-month-old girl not breathing.

The infant was given CPR and other life-saving measures as soon as first responders arrived, the sheriff’s office explained.

The 8-month-old’s condition did not improve, so she was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

At the hospital, the infant girl was administered Narcan, which the sheriff’s office says was effective and improved her vital signs.

Detectives started investigating and determined on Nov. 26 that Ehlinger and Gardener had each ingested fentanyl, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

While being interviewed by detectives on Dec. 7, the parents admitted to using the lethal drug in their home away from the 8-month-old, the sheriff’s office explained.

However, Ehlinger and Gardener said they both had direct contact with the child after they took fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

The infant then became unconscious and stopped breathing.

The 8-month-old girl has since been discharged from the hospital and the sheriff’s office says she is now in the care of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Ehlinger and Gardener are being held on $100,000 bonds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.