Plans underway for 62nd inauguration in Frankfort

The 62nd Inauguration has a theme of Forward, Together.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman will take their oaths of office next Tuesday.

The two will be officially sworn in at a private ceremony at midnight in the capitol, but a public swearing-in will be marked by lots of festive and celebratory events throughout the day on Tuesday.

There’s been a flurry of activity around the capitol building over the past few weeks, leading to something that only happens here once every four years.

“It’s an exciting time for our city. A lot of activity, a lot of planning and a lot of detail. We are hoping a lot of people will come and join us for the inauguration festivities,” said Robin Antenucci with the Frankfort Tourist Commission.

A massive tent is now in the capital parking lot, and parking on Monday and Tuesday will be limited. People are encouraged to use a shuttle service at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services building.

“It’s a festive time—a lot of excitement. A lot of people come into town. Seeing the parade is always fun. It’s a big deal,” said Anthenucci.

This is the 62nd Inauguration in Kentucky, and the theme is Forward, Together. Healthcare workers and educators will be the grand marshals for the parade, which will also have a theme of the struggles and successes seen in the state over the last four years.

Governor Beshear’s first term was marked by COVID-19 and natural disasters, but he says the state also made a lot of advancements.

“The inauguration will be more thematic than years past. Look at the people telling the story of the last four years, not of me but of Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear.

Many of the inaugural events, from the breakfast, parade, and 2 p.m. swearing-in ceremony, are free and open to the public.

Parking will not be allowed on the parade route up Capital Ave. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, and there is no public parking on the Capitol campus or in the garage from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday.

You can find more information about parking, closed streets, shuttle services and other information by going to www.kentucky.gov/inauguration or visitfrankfort.com

