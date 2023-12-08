Study finds Kentucky is the state with highest percentage of LGBT individuals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new study from UCLA’s Williams Institute said 10.5% of Kentucky’s adult population identifies as LGBT.

“This explosion of visibility of our community, I think, has helped foster this growth,” said Chris Hartman, the Executive Director of Kentucky’s Fairness Campaign.

Hartman said the findings aren’t surprising to him because of how progressive cities have been over the years.

“We got 24 Kentucky communities that have passed local anti-discrimination fairness ordinances to protect LGBTQ folks. We got nearly 25 pride festivals all across Kentucky.”

Hartman said Kentucky has been a focal point for the LGBT community.

“Louisville, Lexington and so many parts of Kentucky pull folks from all across the region who are looking for a place that’s safe and inclusive.”

According to the study, more than 14 million adults in the U.S. identify as LGBT, and the South has the largest LGBT population of any region.

There are many places in downtown Lexington that support the LGBT community, including the Lussi Brown Coffee Bar.

“Even though we might not agree on everything, Kentucky is still a very welcoming place,” said owner Sarah Brown.

Brown said they do a lot to create a space where people can come and be themselves.

“More people are comfortable to come out in this state than possibly other states and I think that is an amazing thing and a very proud thing,” said Brown.

While the study sheds a positive light, Hartman said there’s still a lot of work to do at the state level.

“While the state legislature is still going to pass anti-LGBTQ laws, they’re going to start being held accountable for it,” said Hartman.

WKYT looked at the same study done in 2020. At that time, the UCLA report said 3.4% of Kentucky adults identified as LGBT. The 2023 report shows Kentucky had a significant spike. WKYT is awaiting a response to this from the researchers at UCLA.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.