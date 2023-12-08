Taylor County family returns to rebuilt home nearly two years after tornado outbreak

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Their journey to move back home has come to an end.

After two years, the Parker family has finally rebuilt and moved back into their Taylor County home after historic tornadoes ripped across western and south central Kentucky in December of 2021.

We first met the Parkers on December 23, 2021, two weeks after the tornado took their home.

They have gone from just the slab to a muddy pit in May 2022 to the start of a rebuild in December 2022.

It was a long journey that wiped away this home. Now, almost two years later, the parkers are back.

They moved in on Thanksgiving night.

“it was wonderful; it really was to finally be in our home again,” said Kelly Parker.

Kelly Parker and her husband Anthony are still unpacking and finishing up their four-bedroom house.

“We’re not done yet. We still have the ceiling to be put in,” said Parker.

Some of the Parker’s neighbors were able to rebuild a year after the tornado. But at the time, the Parkers felt the impact of inflation and decided to wait until prices came down. They tell us by waiting, they saved about $100,000.

“just had to be patient,” said Parker. “It was hard. It was very hard seeing neighbors build, and we still had a hole in the ground.”

Kelley Parker tells us their old home was paid off in February of 2021 at $150,000. Their new home is more than double that amount.

“We knew we wanted to wait, and we did not want that mortgage payment,” said Parker.

With some help, they are once again mortgage-free, but more importantly, they are home.

“Yes, this will be our forever home. No place like home,” said Parker.

During the tornado, Parker suffered a fractured shoulder blade, and a wall fell down, knocking her out. She’s recovered from her injuries, and now she’s focussing on their new home and she says she’s excited to have a new laundry room.

