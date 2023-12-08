“Toys for tats:” Lexington tattoo parlor giving free flash tattoo for every toy donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Operation: Secret Santa teamed up with several local businesses this year to help serve thousands of families in need.

One of the businesses they’re working with is Euclid Avenue Tattoo.

While shop owners Samantha and Keith Harstad say it’s typically not too busy in December, this year has been nonstop.

On Thursday, they started working with Operation: Secret Santa. If a customer brings in a toy to donate, they can get a free flash tattoo. They have a variety to choose from.

For the Harstad’s it’s not just about giving tattoos, but instead giving back to the community.

“Since we opened the shop and even since we were planning shop, we’ve always wanted to give back to our community.” Keith Harstad said.

Keith has been a tattoo artist for more than 13 years. His wife, Samantha, says that it’s his unique designs and tattoos that bring people into the shop.

Being from Lexington, they wanted to help people locally. When Samantha saw a post on Facebook about Operation: Secret Santa, she reached out to get involved.

“There’s so many different organizations that you can donate to anytime, anywhere, but because this is local it really means so much more.” Samantha said.

Saralyn Kingsolver, a board member with Operation: Secret Santa says their organization is a little different than others.

“I think the thing that sets us apart from other organizations is there are no early cut off dates, there are no income requirements, ID requirements, and people don’t have to come to us. We do everything by going to them.” Kingsolver said.

Kingsolver says they also have a later sign up date than most organizations because they know that things can change in an instant.

Working with alongside local businesses, like Euclid Avenue Tattoo, has allowed them to receive even more donations.

“I love that we are going to have more toys and put more on the doorsteps of kids, but also every time somebody leaves the building with a tattoo, it’s another way that our name gets out in the community.” Kingsolver said.

They all agree that the fun incentive is already working, with nearly half of their blue barrel filled with toys.

Operation: Secret Santa is helping more than 2,000 families this holiday season. Starting in 2017, Kingsolver says they’ve grown so much as an organization.

In this unique twist, a little bit of ink, is going a long way for those involved.

“He made a joke, like when people see each others little gnomes, it’s like a secret club. If you gnome, you gnome. So you knew you were apart of this.” Samantha said.

They say their tattoos will now serve as a permeant reminder of the goodness that comes with giving back to the community.

Euclid Avenue Tattoo will continue collecting donations until December 22nd.

Operation: Secret Santa will be accepting monetary and toy donations up until December 24th.

