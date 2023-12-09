Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A stormy Saturday night on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS continue for tonight and tomorrow due to the threat of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms, eventually changing to some snowflakes during the day tomorrow.

Showers and storms will continue to roll into the area this evening, with a few strong to severe. Heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out throughout this evening. Shower and storm activity will settle down in the overnight hours as the severe threat dissipates after midnight. Overnight lows will be down into the mid to upper 30s.

Cloudy skies will be with us throughout the day tomorrow, with scattered showers continuing and temperatures into the upper 30s to low 40s. Eventually, these rain showers will begin to change over to some snow showers as we work through the day, especially in eastern Kentucky.

For Sunday evening, we will remain cloudy as temperatures continue to drop well into the 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected for the overnight as it will be very cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will be partly cloudy for the day but dry and also very cold. Highs only make it into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Stay weather-aware, and have a great rest of your weekend!

