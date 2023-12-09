Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Community rallies together for Mount Sterling woman battling cancer during ‘Be The Match’ event

Chase and Montana Nickell.
Chase and Montana Nickell.(Source: Nickell)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2021, Montana Nickell was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a life-threatening blood cancer.”

It’s such an easy way you could possibly help someone and save their life.”

“Even if it’s not yours.”

“Yeah, even if it’s not me. You could be a match for someone else and save their life,” Chase and Montana Nickell explained.

Montana’s been through chemo and a stem cell transplant with her own bone marrow, but the cancer has always come back. Now she and her husband Chase are working with Be The Match to try and find a stem cell donor, and their Mount Sterling Community showed up by the dozens to see if they could possibly help.

“My mom always tells me she’s so shocked and surprised about how great our friend group is at supporting us and coming together for us. We’re really blessed.”

And after a very quick online registration, whether you’re swabbing with an at home kit, or you did it here in person, the whole process only takes a few seconds.

“It’s a very quick process and very quick recovery time.”

“And if you happen to be the match, it’s hardly anything at all for you to have it done. It’s super simple for them, not so much for you.”

“Yeah that’s true.”

Once a match is found and they agree to be a stem cell donor, the procedure is a lot like giving blood. The stem cells are separated from the blood and then given to Montana.

Finding her next match could potentially save Montana’s life.

“I mean look at this smile that lights up a whole room. She’s one of a kind. A wonderful person. She deserves to live a long, health life.”

“Thank you baby”

If you couldn’t attend the event, you can request a free and easy at home kit by texting ‘swab4montana’ to 61474 or click the link here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block...
19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Body found in Winchester
Christmas Lights (gfx)
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
A deadly disease that affects species of the deer family (deer, elk, etc.) has been confirmed...
Chronic wasting disease detected for first time in Kentucky
Bradley Price
Kentucky father involved in Tuesday’s Amber Alert arrested

Latest News

A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Man accused of killing father, grandfather brought back to Pulaski Co.
Nearly four months ago, we shared a story on Bath County having the highest rate of overdose...
Bath County leads nation in overdose deaths per capita
After two years, the Parker family has finally rebuilt and moved back into their Taylor County...
Taylor County family returns to rebuilt home nearly two years after tornado outbreak
Operation: Secret Santa teamed up with several local businesses this year to help serve...
‘Toys for tats’: Lexington tattoo parlor giving free flash tattoo for every toy donation