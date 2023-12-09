Community rallies together for Mount Sterling woman battling cancer during ‘Be The Match’ event

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2021, Montana Nickell was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a life-threatening blood cancer.”

It’s such an easy way you could possibly help someone and save their life.”

“Even if it’s not yours.”

“Yeah, even if it’s not me. You could be a match for someone else and save their life,” Chase and Montana Nickell explained.

Montana’s been through chemo and a stem cell transplant with her own bone marrow, but the cancer has always come back. Now she and her husband Chase are working with Be The Match to try and find a stem cell donor, and their Mount Sterling Community showed up by the dozens to see if they could possibly help.

“My mom always tells me she’s so shocked and surprised about how great our friend group is at supporting us and coming together for us. We’re really blessed.”

And after a very quick online registration, whether you’re swabbing with an at home kit, or you did it here in person, the whole process only takes a few seconds.

“It’s a very quick process and very quick recovery time.”

“And if you happen to be the match, it’s hardly anything at all for you to have it done. It’s super simple for them, not so much for you.”

“Yeah that’s true.”

Once a match is found and they agree to be a stem cell donor, the procedure is a lot like giving blood. The stem cells are separated from the blood and then given to Montana.

Finding her next match could potentially save Montana’s life.

“I mean look at this smile that lights up a whole room. She’s one of a kind. A wonderful person. She deserves to live a long, health life.”

“Thank you baby”

If you couldn’t attend the event, you can request a free and easy at home kit by texting ‘swab4montana’ to 61474 or click the link here.

