First Alert Weather Day | Active Storms with Severe Threat for the Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Active showers and storms are rolling across the commonwealth for our Saturday. Additionally there is a severe weather risk for parts of the state, specifically the region south of I-64 and in between I-75 and I-65. Specifics threats that are being focused on are strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, localized flash flooding and an high wind risk for the region. After the initial activity rolls through folks have the potential for snowflakes late Sunday into Monday.

TODAY - A warm front just pushed over our state, leaving us with high temps as we start off the day in the mid 50s, climbing up to the 60s later in the day. Morning showers will persist, remaining heavy for Southern portions of the state. Gusty winds will be widespread and potentially 40+mph. The severe risk for these storms is a marginal risk. Between mid-morning and early afternoon showers will briefly stop, but they come back as we approach the 3pm hour. Rain starts scattered in the northern portions of the state, then turns into a centralized rain band as we approach the evening.

In the evening we will see the rain band that formulated intensify and allow heavy rain and thunderstorms to develop. Localized flooding is possible due to the heavy downpours. Gusts of winds will still remain strong at around 30+mph. Immediately following the rain band is a cold front, which will leave the area with a 20 degree temperature drop in the 24 hour time span. A minor potential for some snow flake west of I-65.

TOMORROW- As the system moves east, central and western Kentucky will begin to calm down, with showers tapering off throughout the morning. The cold air is thrusting the storm forward, and as it reaches our friends in Eastern Kentucky, a wider band of snow could develop behind the storm. Snow chances are possible for the region in the afternoon. Temps will tumble down into the 30s. Icy roads are possible to form in the overnight.

Our First Alert Weather Day is active through today and tomorrow, updates will come throughout the day!

Have a great Saturday - Stay Weather Aware!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.