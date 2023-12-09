Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown College Football falls in NAIA FCS Quarterfinals

2023 Georgetown College Football Team
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, Ia. (WKYT) - No. 4 Georgetown College football (10-2, 6-0 MSC) fell to No. 1 Northwestern College (14-0) 35 to 10 Saturday afternoon in the NAIA FCS Quarterfinals.

Freshman quarterback Gehrig Slunaker went 11-18 passing for 146yards and an interception. He rushed six times for another 17 yards, including the Tigers lone touchdown on a one-yard rush.

Freshman kicker knocked down the extra point, and also a 39-yard field goal for Georgetown, going 100% on the day.

This was Georgetown’s first quarterfinal appearance since 2011.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

