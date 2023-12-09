Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown trucking company sponsors family for Christmas
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - As we get closer to Christmas, people across the region are doing what they can to give back. A group of truck drivers in Georgetown came together Saturday to make sure one family in their community has gifts under their tree this year.

“It’s not just receiving, receiving. You gotta give to make somebody happy, some family happy. That’s what matters,” said truck driver for CoreTrans, Brenda Lund.

Brenda Lund and her coworkers at the CoreTrans Georgetown terminal are sponsoring a family through the Salvation Army this year.

“It’s just to take care of the kids. To give them a Christmas so they wake up in the morning and they have a gift,” said Lund.

This is the company’s second year working with the Salvation Army. Manager Joshua Souders says it’s special to see the team work together for such a good cause.

“It’s this time of year of giving, so it just, especially after coming from the pandemic and all that stuff, the past few years have been hard, so it’s really nice to see the team together and give when sometimes it’s really hard to give,” said Souders.

They’re doing this through the Angel Tree program. Anyone can pick a tag off a tree at different locations and shop for a child, but larger groups often sponsor a whole family.

“If it wasn’t for them, we would have some kids that may not be provided for this Christmas, but also to be able to do a whole family and for that family to know that they were chosen by that specific company, it makes a bigger impact on them to know that my community truly cares about me,” said Captain Kaitlyn Haddix with the Salvation Army Georgetown.

Whether you’re shopping for one child or a family, Captain Haddix with the Salvation Army says the impact you’ll leave is long-lasting.

“You’ll never know the impact that you’re making on these kids, but 20 years from now, they’ll think about when someone provided a Christmas for them, and maybe they’ll be able to do it as well,” said Capt. Haddix.

You can find Angel Trees at the Kroger and Walmart in Georgetown. You can also shop for gifts online through the Salvation Army’s registry by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

