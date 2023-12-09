Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Large police presence at McDonald’s on UK’s campus

Police on scene at McDonald's on UK's campus.
Police on scene at McDonald's on UK's campus.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are on scene at the McDonald’s on South Limestone in Lexington.

It’s located on University of Kentucky’s campus.

Our photographer is on scene and saw several police cruisers and ambulances. The parking lot of McDonald’s is taped off.

We are working to figure out what happened there. We have a call in with Lexington Police to find out more information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Weekend storms could be severe before a switch to snow
Stephen Lawson
Third person indicted in Crystal Rogers murder case
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Body found in Winchester
According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block...
19-year-old woman dead after semi she was driving overturns
Helping the homeless community is personal to the Mitchells.
Former homeless couple gives back to the Lexington community

Latest News

Chase and Montana Nickell.
Community rallies together for Mount Sterling woman battling cancer during ‘Be The Match’ event
A Pulaski County man was taken into custody in Indiana after shooting and killing two people.
Man accused of killing father, grandfather brought back to Pulaski Co.
Nearly four months ago, we shared a story on Bath County having the highest rate of overdose...
Bath County leads nation in overdose deaths per capita
After two years, the Parker family has finally rebuilt and moved back into their Taylor County...
Taylor County family returns to rebuilt home nearly two years after tornado outbreak