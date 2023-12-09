Everyday Kentucky
Nicholasville St. Nich Parade has been cancelled

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As of 1:20 this afternoon, the Nicholasville police dept has decided to cancel both the Ugly Sweater 5K and the St Nich Parade. The cancellation of both events was due to impending active weather for the region. The police department posted to their Facebook saying “This decision was not made lightly, but with an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of all attendees.”

