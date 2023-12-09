Everyday Kentucky
No. 16 Kentucky tops Penn in Philadelphia

Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw, center, goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Eddie Holland...
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKYT) - The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (7-2) got back in the win column Saturday afternoon with an 81-66 win over Penn (6-5).

Billed as the Malone’s Classic presented by Campbell’s, the match-up was inside the Philadelphia 76ers’ arena where logos for Lexington restaurants Malone’s and Drake’s along with UK Markey Cancer Center were on the floor.

In his second game in a Kentucky uniform, freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw notched a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 29 minutes. Freshman guard Rob Dillingham also scored 17. Three Cats finished in double figures as the team shot 51.5 percent from the field.

Senior guard Clark Slajchert led the Quakers, also scoring 17 points.

Up next, UK will face No. 9 UNC in the CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Tip-off on Saturday, December 16 is at 5:30 P.M. on WKYT. It is part of a double-header that will feature Ohio State and UCLA in the early game. WKYT will air an All-Blue Preview at 11:30 A.M.

